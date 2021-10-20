Three injured, traffic tied up head on crash between Corvette and Escape on Route 28 in West Dennis





WEST DENNIS – Three people injured in a head-on crash in West Dennis about 3 PM Wednesday. The crash between a Chevy Corvette and a Ford Escape happened in the area of Main Street (Route 28) near Old Jail Lane. At least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital in Dennis and Yarmouth ambulances. Traffic was heavily tied up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN