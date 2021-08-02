COTUIT – Three people were injured, two seriously in a crash in Cotuit around 1 PM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Anchor Lane. At least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage by firefighters using the Jaws of Life. Two people were transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The third victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Three injured, two seriously in Cotuit crash
August 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Evictions Expected to Spike as Federal Moratorium Ends
- Woods Hole Film Festival Makes Diverse Return to In-Person Operations
- Local Police Departments to Participate in National Night Out
- Steamship Authority Bill Would Modify Decision Making Rules
- Beach Road Weekend to Make Big Return In-Person for 2022
- Sea Turtle Fatalities Prompt Warning to Boaters
- Local Non-Profits Benefit From Cape Cod Foundation Grant Awards
- Cape Cod 5’s Dorothy Savarese to Receive Woman of Impact Award
- Bakes For Breast Cancer Kicks off This Week Across Cape and Islands
- Sandwich Releases First Delta Variant PSA
- Healey Calls for Permanent Expansion of Child Tax Credit
- Brewster Scrambles for Sea Camps Solution
- Study Reveals Right Whales Use Area Intended for Wind Energy