Three injured, two seriously in Cotuit crash

Three injured, two seriously in Cotuit crash

August 2, 2021

COTUIT – Three people were injured, two seriously in a crash in Cotuit around 1 PM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Anchor Lane. At least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage by firefighters using the Jaws of Life. Two people were transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The third victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

