Three injured, two seriously in head-in crash that closed Sandwich Road in Bourne

October 15, 2025

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – A head-on crash injured three people in Bourne. The collision happened shortly after 9 PM on Sandwich Road by the Gallo Ice Arena. Two of the injuries were described as serious but non life-threatening. A Sandwich Fire ambulance assisted in patient transport. Bourne Police advised that Sandwich Road was down to one lane in both directions. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

