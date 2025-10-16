BOURNE – A head-on crash injured three people in Bourne. The collision happened shortly after 9 PM on Sandwich Road by the Gallo Ice Arena. Two of the injuries were described as serious but non life-threatening. A Sandwich Fire ambulance assisted in patient transport. Bourne Police advised that Sandwich Road was down to one lane in both directions. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Three injured, two seriously in head-in crash that closed Sandwich Road in Bourne
October 15, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
