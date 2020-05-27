Three month investigation leads to felony drug charges against three suspects

MARSTONS MILLS – Barnstable Police report that during the fall of 2019, Jesus M Figueroa and Eneida Feliciano were arrested by detectives which resulted in a large seizure of cocaine (200+ grams) which was delivered from Puerto Rico, and the seizure of $2,700.00 US Currency. This case is currently indicted pending in Barnstable Superior Court.

Over the last three (3) months, Barnstable and Yarmouth Police Detectives working in conjunction with the DEA and United States Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division, again began investigating Jesus M Figueroa 47 and his girlfriend Eneida Feliciano 47 both from Marstons Mills, for distribution of cocaine in the Barnstable and Yarmouth area.

On Tuesday May 27, 2020 surveillance was initiated at a Yarmouth address anticipating the delivery of another suspicious package from Puerto Rico. Subsequently Jesus E Figueroa 22 of Yarmouth, son of Jesus M Figueroa took custody of this package and later transported the package to his father’s address in Marstons Mills. Barnstable / Yarmouth Detectives along with the DEA and Postal Inspection Services surveilled this package to Marstons Mills; and later executed a Search Warrant at the residence of Jesus M Figueroa.

As a result of the Search Warrant Detectives located the suspicious postal package which contained 250 grams of cocaine, also located inside the residence of Figueroa was drug paraphernalia and approximately $10,000 of US currency.

The suspects were arrested and charged as follows:

Jesus Figueroa 11/23/72

Trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more

Conspiracy to violate the Drug Law

Jesus Santiago Figueroa 01/14/98

Trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more

Conspiracy to violate the Drug Law

Edeida Feliciano 04/03/73

Trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more

Conspiracy to violate the Drug Law