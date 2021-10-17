WELLFLEET – Three people and a dog are safe after their vessel capsized off Wellfleet. The call came in about Noon off Chequesett Bluff Road. Two people and the canine were plucked from the overturned boat by a Wellfleet Fire rescue boat. The third victim started swimming towards shore but was also quickly rescued by the fire boat. All three were evaluated for possible hypothermia when they arrived in Wellfleet Harbor.
Three people and a dog rescued after sailboat capsizes off Wellfleet
October 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Third Meeting Scheduled for Provincetown Park Design
- AAA Northeast Holds Virtual Conference On Move Over Laws
- Cape Cod Drought Conditions Over
- Barnstable County Employees Could Face Vaccine Mandate
- National Seashore Bike Trail Closes for Repairs
- FDA Panel Endorses Booster Shot for J&J COVID-19 Vaccine
- Sunday Journal – New England Aquarium Applauds Return of Seamounts Monument Protections
- Sunday Journal – Cape International Language Academy with Clara Mesonero
- Sunday Journal – Stranding Biologist Kira Kasper with IFAW
- Conservation Groups Still Skeptical About Joint Base Machine Gun Range
- Section of Route 6A in Sandwich to Temporarily Close Starting Monday
- Over a Dozen Right Whales Spotted Off Nantucket
- Two Local Water Coalitions Receive EPA Funds to Fight Nitrogen Pollution