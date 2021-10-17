Three people and a dog rescued after sailboat capsizes off Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – Three people and a dog are safe after their vessel capsized off Wellfleet. The call came in about Noon off Chequesett Bluff Road. Two people and the canine were plucked from the overturned boat by a Wellfleet Fire rescue boat. The third victim started swimming towards shore but was also quickly rescued by the fire boat. All three were evaluated for possible hypothermia when they arrived in Wellfleet Harbor.