EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash was reported on State Highway (Route 6) at Wampum Lane in Eastham about noon Friday. Three people were evaluated at the scene by EMTs. Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked and the vehicles towed. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
Three people evaluated after two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham
June 21, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
