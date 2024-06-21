You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people evaluated after two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham

Three people evaluated after two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham

June 21, 2024

Sherry Prada/CWN


EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash was reported on State Highway (Route 6) at Wampum Lane in Eastham about noon Friday. Three people were evaluated at the scene by EMTs. Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked and the vehicles towed. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 