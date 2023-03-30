Three people indicated in connection with fatal stabbing in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois has announced that a Grand Jury has indicted Kimberly McCarthy, 52, of East Falmouth, Tishaun Miller, 42, of East Bridgewater, and Charee Rainey, 41, of Brighton for their roles in the Homicide of Douglas Rose, then 41, on September 22, 2022 in the town of Falmouth.

All were indicted on the charges of Murder, Assault and Battery Dangerous Weapon, Breaking and Entering, Kidnapping and Conspiracy.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and the Falmouth Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino will be prosecuting the cases.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.