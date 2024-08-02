PROVINCETOWN – Three people were injured in a crash involving an oil truck and a car in Provincetown. The collision happened on Route 6 at Snail Road. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening threatening. No product spilled from the truck. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Three people injured in crash involving oil truck in Provincetown
August 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
