Three people injured in crash involving oil truck in Provincetown

Three people injured in crash involving oil truck in Provincetown

August 2, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – Three people were injured in a crash involving an oil truck and a car in Provincetown. The collision happened on Route 6 at Snail Road. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening threatening. No product spilled from the truck. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

