Three people injured in head-on crash in Mashpee

Three people injured in head-on crash in Mashpee

May 10, 2024

MASHPEE – Three were were injured in a head-on crash in Mashpee sometime before 8 AM Friday. The crash happened on Old Barnstable Road at Country Club Lane. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

