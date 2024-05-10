MASHPEE – Three were were injured in a head-on crash in Mashpee sometime before 8 AM Friday. The crash happened on Old Barnstable Road at Country Club Lane. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Three people injured in head-on crash in Mashpee
May 10, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
