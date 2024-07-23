You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people injured, one seriously in boating accident off Chatham

Three people injured, one seriously in boating accident off Chatham

July 23, 2024

CHATHAM – Three people were injured, one seriously in a boating accident off Chatham late Monday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard brought the victims to the Chatham Harbormaster’s Office. An ambulance transported the seriously injured victim to the Chatham Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The two other victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

