You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people injured, traffic snarled after collision on Route 28 in Hyannis

Three people injured, traffic snarled after collision on Route 28 in Hyannis

March 30, 2025

HYANNIS – Three people were injured in a traffic crash in Hyannis sometime before 9 PM Sunday. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Buckwood Drive. The vehicles had to be towed from the scene which led to traffic detours and delays until the scene could be cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 