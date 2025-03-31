HYANNIS – Three people were injured in a traffic crash in Hyannis sometime before 9 PM Sunday. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Buckwood Drive. The vehicles had to be towed from the scene which led to traffic detours and delays until the scene could be cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Three people injured, traffic snarled after collision on Route 28 in Hyannis
March 30, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
