BOURNE – At approximately 10 AM, crews responded to a call for a boat in distress off the shore line of Phillips Road. Upon arriving and assessing the scene, three parties on the beach claimed that they were originally on the vessel and nobody was hurt, and that they were the only three occupants.

The owners have been in contact with salvage crews, and within the next few days the boat will be removed. It is just a matter of time and logistics to remove it properly.