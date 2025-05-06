HYANNIS – Three people are safe after their vessel capsized plunging into the chilly 51 degree waters of Hyannis Harbor. The incident happened shortly before 10 PM Monday near Squaw Island. A Good Samaritan vessel assisted the victims who were then taken aboard a Hyannis fireboat and brought into the Lewis Bay boat ramp. EMTs evaluated the three for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Three people safe after vessel capsizes off Hyannis
May 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Emergency Shellfishing Closure In Chatham
- Necropsy Results Pending After Dead Minke Whale Washes Ashore on Chilmark
- Provincetown Prepares For Town Election
- Sandwich Considers Nip Ban at Annual Town Meeting Monday
- Eversource Offers Suggestions For Managing Summer Electric Use
- LISTEN: AmeriCorps Cape Cod Funded Through Summer, but Future Uncertain
- Massachusetts Town Official Floats Idea of Tolls on Canal Bridges
- Sandwich Buys Large Parcel For Wastewater Needs
- Rabies Vaccine Distribution Starting Next Week
- Cape Leaders Convene AmeriCorps Funding Cuts
- Barnstable County Sheriff Running New Program At Courthouse
- New Mashpee Sewer System Is Starting Soon
- New Legislation Seeks to Prevent Future Deaths after BnB Fire Claims Chatham Teacher and Daughter