Three people safe after vessel capsizes off Hyannis

May 5, 2025

Anchor In webcam/CWN

HYANNIS – Three people are safe after their vessel capsized plunging into the chilly 51 degree waters of Hyannis Harbor. The incident happened shortly before 10 PM Monday near Squaw Island. A Good Samaritan vessel assisted the victims who were then taken aboard a Hyannis fireboat and brought into the Lewis Bay boat ramp. EMTs evaluated the three for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


