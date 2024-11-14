YARMOUTH – Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital following a traffic crash in Yarmouth Wednesday evening. The collision happened on Willow Street at the Route 6 eastbound ramps about 9:30 PM. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. A Barnstable ambulance assisted in patient transport. Further details were not immediately available.
Three people taken to hospital after crash in Yarmouth
November 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pentagon Secrets Leaker Jack Teixeira Sentenced to 15 years in Prison by a Federal Judge
- Hyannis Margaritaville Open for Booking
- Remains Identified After Sandwich Car Fire
- Quick Takes: Will Canal Bridge Funding Continue Under a Trump Administration?
- Pentagon Secrets Leaker Jack Teixeira Set to Be Sentenced, Could Get Up to 17 Years in Prison
- Barnstable Again Engaging With Public On Marstons Mills School Site
- Gas Price Average In Massachusetts About Three Dollars
- Cape Cod Shatters Annual Record for Dolphin Strandings
- New Massachusetts Law Helping Veterans Across The Board
- Burn Bans In Place On Cape As Fire Weather Danger Remains
- Survey Offered To Determine Qualities Of New Mashpee Superintendent
- Second Trump Administration Could Have Impact On Offshore Wind Industry
- IFAW Rescues Ten Dolphins