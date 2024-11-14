You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people taken to hospital after crash in Yarmouth

Three people taken to hospital after crash in Yarmouth

November 13, 2024

YARMOUTH – Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital following a traffic crash in Yarmouth Wednesday evening. The collision happened on Willow Street at the Route 6 eastbound ramps about 9:30 PM. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. A Barnstable ambulance assisted in patient transport. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 