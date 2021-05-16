BOURNE – Three people were apparently plunged into the cold waters off Hog Island in Bourne early Sunday morning. Bourne and Wareham officials along with the Coast Guard responded to the incident. The three victims were brought to the Mass Maritime Academy dock where ambulances were waiting to evaluate them. TowBoatUS salvaged the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
Three people treated for hypothermia after boat overturns off Bourne
May 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- One injured, traffic detoured after crash in Brewster
- Organization Releases Findings on the Relationship of Money and Happiness
- ‘Walk for Home’ Seeks to Help Growing Homeless Population
- Maintenance Work Completed on the Bourne Bridge
- Falmouth Select Board Discusses Shooting Range Environmental Concerns
- Pilgrim Monument and Museum to Reopen Saturday
- Safety Tips Issued for Summer Grilling
- U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop to 473,000, a New Pandemic Low
- Sunday Journal – Hadley Luddy With The Homeless Prevention Council
- Sunday Journal – Jackie Lane With NAMI Cape Cod And The Islands
- Sunday Journal – Jack Meade, Barnstable County Register Of Deeds
- New Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO to Focus On Post-COVID Recovery
- Local Houses of Worship Receive State Grants for Safety