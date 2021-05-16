You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people treated for hypothermia after boat overturns off Bourne

Three people treated for hypothermia after boat overturns off Bourne

May 16, 2021

Wareham DNR/CWN

BOURNE – Three people were apparently plunged into the cold waters off Hog Island in Bourne early Sunday morning. Bourne and Wareham officials along with the Coast Guard responded to the incident. The three victims were brought to the Mass Maritime Academy dock where ambulances were waiting to evaluate them. TowBoatUS salvaged the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.

