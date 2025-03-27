You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three taken to hospital after traffic crash in Wellfleet

Three taken to hospital after traffic crash in Wellfleet

March 27, 2025

WELLFLEET – Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Wellfleet. The collision happened about 7:15 AM on Nauhaught Bluffs Road at Route 6. Two cars and a bus were involved. Traffic delays were possible in the area. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

