WELLFLEET – Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Wellfleet. The collision happened about 7:15 AM on Nauhaught Bluffs Road at Route 6. Two cars and a bus were involved. Traffic delays were possible in the area. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Three taken to hospital after traffic crash in Wellfleet
March 27, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
