HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash jammed traffic on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened westbound between exits 85 and 83 (old exit 11-10) about 11 AM. Photos show a Ford Expedition towing a boat and a Nissan Leaf in an apparent chain reaction collision. Fortunately the boat did not dislodged from its trailer which remained attached to the Ford. All victims were evaluated at the scene but declined transport to the hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Three-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Harwich
August 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
