Three-vehicle crash closes Route 151 in Falmouth

February 14, 2020


FALMOUTH – A three-vehicle crash was reported in Falmouth around 3:45 PM. The crash happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Ashumet Road. One person was treated and released at the scene. Route 151 was closed while the scene was worked and the wreckage was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

