FALMOUTH – A three-vehicle crash was reported in Falmouth around 3:45 PM. The crash happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Ashumet Road. One person was treated and released at the scene. Route 151 was closed while the scene was worked and the wreckage was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Three-vehicle crash closes Route 151 in Falmouth
February 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- President’s Proposed 2021 Budget Does Not Include Money for Cape Cod Bridges
- More Than 200 Donors Take Part in Annual Xiarhos Memorial Blood Drive
- Over $40,000 Raised for Harwich Pony Attacked Last Weekend
- Coast Guard Scraps Plans to Remove Chatham Navigation Buoy
- Repair Work Begins on National Seashore Trail
- Eversource Warns of New Phone Scam
- Crocker, Peake, and Whelan Pull Papers for Re-election
- Tree Removal in Centerville Taking Place Friday
- Board of Selectmen Name Change to go Before Chatham Town Meeting Voters
- American Legion to Host Informational Meeting for Local Veterans
- Independence House Focusing on Teen Dating Violence
- Expansion Proposed for Falmouth Solar Array
- A Hot – Or Cold – Option For Cancer Care