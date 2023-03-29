Three-vehicle crash closes Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A three vehicle crash was reported in Hyannis shortly before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash was on the Yarmouth Road section of Willow Street near Ferndoc Street. Three people were evaluated by EMTs. The road was closed at Camp Street until the scene could be cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. by 5:30 PM it appeared the road was clear but residual delays were likely for some time.