One person seriously injured in three vehicle crash in Bourne that left one car overturned





BOURNE – A three vehicle crash in Bourne left one car rolled over. The crash happened about 5:30 PM Wednesday on Meetinghouse Lane (Scusset Beach Road) at Williston Road. Three ambulances were called to the scene. One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, RI. Bourne Police are investigating how the crash occurred. The road was expected to be blocked for a time until the scene could be cleared.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)