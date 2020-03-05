HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 39 and Pleasant Bay Road. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by Harwich Fire and Rescue with unknown injuries. Four other victims declined medical aid. Harwich Police are handling the investigation. Traffic was detoured around the scene until the wreckage was cleared.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Three-vehicle crash injures one in Harwich
March 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Warren Ends 2020 Presidential Bid after Super Tuesday Rout
- FDA Bans Shock Device Used on Mentally Disabled Patients
- Officials: 250 in Coronavirus Quarantine in Massachusetts
- Falmouth Business Accepting Applications for Scholarships
- International Women’s Day Breakfast Promotes Message of Progress
- Barnstable County Commissioners Approve Money for Coronavirus Prevention
- New Air Service Between Hyannis & Nantucket to Launch in April
- Eversource to Deploy AEDs on Line Trucks
- Barnstable Public Schools Taking Coronavirus Precautions
- Yarmouth State Trooper Competing in Boxing Match
- Family Pantry to Expand Mobile Meals Program to Dennis
- Sen. Cyr to Hold Office Hours in Orleans
- What’s The Update On The Coronavirus?