Three-vehicle crash injures one in Harwich



HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 39 and Pleasant Bay Road. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by Harwich Fire and Rescue with unknown injuries. Four other victims declined medical aid. Harwich Police are handling the investigation. Traffic was detoured around the scene until the wreckage was cleared.

Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN