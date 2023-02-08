SANDWICH – A three-vehicle crash in Sandwich sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened around 9 AM on Route 6A near the Cape Heritage rehab facility. Traffic was tied up in the area. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Three-vehicle crash injures two in Sandwich
February 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden in State of Union Exhorts Congress: ‘Finish The job’
- Harwich Officials Offer Recommendations for Opioid Funding
- Barnstable Sewer Pump Station Meeting Set for Feb. 15
- Sewer Installation on Old Strawberry Hill Road Closes Intersection
- Sheriff Buckley Closes First Month with Focus on Mental Health
- Provincetown Issues Reminder: Check for Burst, Leaking Pipes
- Biden Aims to Deliver Reassurance in State of Union Address
- Legal Sizes for Lobsters Could Change to Protect Population
- Cape Cod Foundation Announces Two New Scholarships
- Pavement Repairs on Sagamore Bridge Wednesday
- Stronger Enforcement of Leash Law Expected in Falmouth
- Water Quality Dominates Barnstable County ARPA Spending
- Behavioral Health Center Established in Hyannis