YARMOUTH – A three-vehicle crash jammed traffic for a time on Route 28 in Yarmouth. The collision happened sometime after 8 PM just east of Baker Square. No life-threatening injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Three-vehicle crash jams traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth
July 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
