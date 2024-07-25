You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three-vehicle crash jams traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth

Three-vehicle crash jams traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth

July 24, 2024

YARMOUTH – A three-vehicle crash jammed traffic for a time on Route 28 in Yarmouth. The collision happened sometime after 8 PM just east of Baker Square. No life-threatening injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

