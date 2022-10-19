YARMOUTH – A three-vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 4 PM at the intersection of Forest and Long Pond Roads. Several people were evaluated by EMTs but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was being rerouted around the scene but delays were likely in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Three-vehicle crash leaves one car on its roof in Yarmouth
October 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
