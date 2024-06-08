DENNIS – A three-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Dennis. The collision happened shortly before 1 PM on Route 28 & Depot Street. Firefighters assisted the occupant of the overturned auto out of the vehicle. Several ambulances were called to the scene but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Three vehicle crash leaves one car on its side in Dennis
June 8, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
