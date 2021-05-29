You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three-vehicle crash on Bourne Bridge

Three-vehicle crash on Bourne Bridge

May 29, 2021


BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash snarled heavy traffic on the Bourne Bridge. The crash happened about 12:20 PM Saturday afternoon. One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating if the rainy weather contributed to the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 