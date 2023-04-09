You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three-vehicle crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, adds to traffic delays

April 9, 2023

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 3 southbound just before the Sagamore Bridge. The crash happened about 12:30 PM Sunday. One person was transported to a hospital for evaluation. At least two of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The crash, which added to delays approaching the bridge construction zone, is under investigation by Mass State Police.

