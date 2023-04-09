BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 3 southbound just before the Sagamore Bridge. The crash happened about 12:30 PM Sunday. One person was transported to a hospital for evaluation. At least two of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The crash, which added to delays approaching the bridge construction zone, is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Three-vehicle crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, adds to traffic delays
April 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
