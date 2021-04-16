TRURO – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Truro shortly before 6 PM Friday. The crash happened by Truro Central Village just south of Whitman Road. Three ambulances were called to the scene where 4 people were treated and released. The crash is under investigation by Truro Police. Traffic was being delayed in the area while the scene was worked.
Three-vehicle crash reported on Route 6 in Truro
April 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Joins State Preregistration System for Vaccine Appointments
- Nantucket COVID Vaccination Clinic Opening Appointments
- Sunday Journal – Leslie Reynolds with the Cape Cod National Seashore
- Sunday Journal – Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast
- Sunday Journal – Jeni Wheeler with Family Table Collaborative
- Cape COVID Task Force Addresses Vaccine Access
- Healey, State Officials Warn of Funeral Aid Scams
- U.S. Jobless Claims Plunge to 576,000, Lowest Since Pandemic
- Mashpee Annual Town Meeting to be Held Outdoors
- WETFest Program for Students to Go Virtual
- Mashpee Clean Water Plan Receives $12.8 Million
- Homeless Americans Finally Getting a Chance at COVID-19 Shot
- Massachusetts House Unveils Budget Plan for New Fiscal Year