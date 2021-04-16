You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three-vehicle crash reported on Route 6 in Truro

Three-vehicle crash reported on Route 6 in Truro

April 16, 2021

TRURO – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Truro shortly before 6 PM Friday. The crash happened by Truro Central Village just south of Whitman Road. Three ambulances were called to the scene where 4 people were treated and released. The crash is under investigation by Truro Police. Traffic was being delayed in the area while the scene was worked.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 