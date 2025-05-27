You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three-vehicle crash slows morning commute at Sagamore Bridge

Three-vehicle crash slows morning commute at Sagamore Bridge

May 27, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash slowed the morning commute in Bourne Tuesday morning. The collision happened at the onramp before the Sagamore Bridge by the former Christmas Tree Shop. Traffic was reduced to one lane for a time until the scene was cleared. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 