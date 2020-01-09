You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Solar glare likely to blame for three-vehicle crash that slowed the morning commute in West Barnstable

Solar glare likely to blame for three-vehicle crash that slowed the morning commute in West Barnstable

January 9, 2020


WEST BARNSTABLE – A three-vehicle crash caused heavy delays during the morning commute Thursday. The crash happened sometime before 8 AM on Route 6 eastbound beteen exits 4 and 5. West Barnstable Fire reports there were no injuries. The crash is under investigation by State Police. Further details were not immediately available. Solar glare may have been a factor in the crash as evidenced in the photo below:

Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN

