Solar glare likely to blame for three-vehicle crash that slowed the morning commute in West Barnstable



WEST BARNSTABLE – A three-vehicle crash caused heavy delays during the morning commute Thursday. The crash happened sometime before 8 AM on Route 6 eastbound beteen exits 4 and 5. West Barnstable Fire reports there were no injuries. The crash is under investigation by State Police. Further details were not immediately available. Solar glare may have been a factor in the crash as evidenced in the photo below:



Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN