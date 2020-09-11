You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three-vehicle crash snarls evening commute in Orleans

Three-vehicle crash snarls evening commute in Orleans

September 11, 2020

ORLEANS – A three-vehicle crash slowed the evening commute in Orleans. The crash happened about 5 PM on Route 28 at Finlay Road. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Eight others were evaluated at the scene. Traffic on Route 28 was backed up while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.

