Three-vehicle crash snarls traffic heading into Hyannis

October 25, 2021

HYANNIS – A three-vehicle crash caused heavy delays for people coming into Hyannis from the outer Cape. The crash happened sometime after noon on Yarmouth Road by KAM Appliance Mart before Iyannough Rd. Several people were treated and released at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

