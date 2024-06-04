HYANNIS – A three-vehicle caused traffic delays in Hyannis. The crash happened sometime after 8:30 PM Monday on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Walton Avenue behind the Cape Cod Mall. No serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Three-vehicle crash snarls traffic near Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis
June 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
