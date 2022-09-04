Three-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Hyannis





HYANNIS – A three-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along Route 28 in Hyannis. The crash happened sometime after 6:30 PM Sunday on Falmouth Road near the Barnstable Intermediate School. A Centerville ambulance assisted Hyannis rescuers with patient transport to Cape Cod Hospital. The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear. Route 28 was closed between Strawberry Hill Road and Old Strawberry Hill Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

