Three vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 6A in Brewster

August 6, 2021

BREWSTER – A three-vehicle crash snarled traffic in Brewster for a time. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by JT’s Seafood Restaurant. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.

