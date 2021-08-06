BREWSTER – A three-vehicle crash snarled traffic in Brewster for a time. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by JT’s Seafood Restaurant. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.
Three vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 6A in Brewster
August 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Potential Military Vaccine Mandate Brings Distrust, Support
- Rescued Sea Turtles Released In West Dennis
- Truro Center for the Arts Announces New Dance Stage
- Popular Singing Group Returns After COVID Off Year
- Cape Cod Baseball League Playoffs Begin Friday
- Open Cape Seeks Support for Better Connectivity
- Sunday Journal – Adam Epstein and the Beach Road Weekend
- Sunday Journal – The Hyannis Sound A Cappella Group
- Sunday Journal – Marine Stranding Rescues with Misty Niemeyer
- Nantucket Enacts Indoor Mask Mandate
- Chatham Fireworks Cancelled, Hopes Are for 2022 Return
- Forecasters: Hurricane Season to be Busier Than 1st Thought
- More Than 2 Dozen Proposed Ballot Questions Filed with AG