TISBURY – Tisbury Police (TPD) are looking for a missing man who may be in the Hyannis area.

Damon Miller Burden is a 43-year-old white male. He is 6 foot tall, weighs 140 lbs. and has Blond hair and blue eyes. Burden was last seen in Hyannis on August 26th. His phone has been shut off.

TPD requests special attention to Yarmouth, Harwich and Barnstable. Anyone with any information is asked to call Tisbury Police at 508-696-4240 or dispatch at 508-593-1212.