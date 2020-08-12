Tisbury Police seek larceny suspect

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TISBURY – The Tisbury Police Department is looking to identify the male subject in this video. The subject is suspected of being involved in a larceny of currency from a local business. If you have any information, please call TPD at 508-696-4240 or submit at www.tisburypolice.org/tips