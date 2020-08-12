You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tisbury Police seek larceny suspect

Tisbury Police seek larceny suspect

August 11, 2020


TISBURY – The Tisbury Police Department is looking to identify the male subject in this video. The subject is suspected of being involved in a larceny of currency from a local business. If you have any information, please call TPD at 508-696-4240 or submit at www.tisburypolice.org/tips

