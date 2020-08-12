TISBURY – The Tisbury Police Department is looking to identify the male subject in this video. The subject is suspected of being involved in a larceny of currency from a local business. If you have any information, please call TPD at 508-696-4240 or submit at www.tisburypolice.org/tips
Tisbury Police seek larceny suspect
August 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Sees No Coronavirus Deaths, 1 Additional Case
- Biden Selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as Running Mate
- Beautification Campaign Launched by National Marine Life Center
- Volunteers Rescue Dozens of Dolphins Stranded on Beach
- Cape Cod Real Estate Numbers Show More Growth
- Sagamore Bridge Asphalt Repair Work Set for Thursday
- Lawmakers Seek Waiver of COVID Cost-Sharing For Tribes
- Shark Week Trivia Battle Takes Place Tuesday Night
- Cape Cod Hospital Recognized for Achievement in Stroke Care
- Former State Rep. Geoff Diehl Endorses Keyes
- CCRTA Addresses COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital: Schedule Asymptomatic Virus Tests Soon
- Trump Abruptly Escorted from Briefing After Shooting Near White House