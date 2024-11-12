TISBURY – Tisbury Police are looking for the public’s assistance to identify this masked and gloved individual seen testing car doors at a residence around midnight this morning/last night. Email [email protected] or [email protected] with any information. We continue to canvass multiple areas and following-up on any leads to help identify all of those involved. Thank you!
Tisbury Police seek person of interest seen checking car doors
November 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
