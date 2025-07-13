You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Toddler airlifted after falling about 7 feet in Sandwich

Toddler airlifted after falling about 7 feet in Sandwich

July 13, 2025

SANDWICH – A toddler was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly falling about 7 feet. Rescuers were called to a residence off Quaker Meetinghouse Road in Sandwich about 4 PM and called for MedFlight to land at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 