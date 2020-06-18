You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Toddler bitten by dog in South Wellfleet

Toddler bitten by dog in South Wellfleet

June 17, 2020

SOUTH WELLFLEET – A toddler was reportedly bitten in the face by a dog shortly after 10 PM Wednesday. It happened at a residence off Pinewood Circle in South Wellfleet. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Wellfleet Animal Control is investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 