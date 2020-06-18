SOUTH WELLFLEET – A toddler was reportedly bitten in the face by a dog shortly after 10 PM Wednesday. It happened at a residence off Pinewood Circle in South Wellfleet. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Wellfleet Animal Control is investigating the incident.
Toddler bitten by dog in South Wellfleet
June 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
