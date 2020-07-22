You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Toddler injured in fall out window in Sandwich

Toddler injured in fall out window in Sandwich

July 22, 2020

SANDWICH – A toddler was injured after reportedy falling out a window in Sandwich Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened sometime after 3 PM on Brightside Lane. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 