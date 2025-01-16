You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Toddler scalded by hot water in Yarmouth

Toddler scalded by hot water in Yarmouth

January 15, 2025

YARMOUTH – A toddler was reportedly scalded by hot water sometime before 7 PM Wednesday. Rescuers were called to a residence off Long Pond Road. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

