YARMOUTH – A toddler was reportedly scalded by hot water sometime before 7 PM Wednesday. Rescuers were called to a residence off Long Pond Road. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Toddler scalded by hot water in Yarmouth
January 15, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
