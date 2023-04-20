HARWICH – Harwich rescuers responded to an urgent care center in town sometime after 9 AM Thursday. According to reports, a toddler suffered burns from hot coffee. The victim was transported to the Shriners Childrens Hospital in Boston. Further details were not immediately available.
Toddler taken to Shriners Burn Center after being scalded by hot coffee
April 20, 2023
