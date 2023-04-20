You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Toddler taken to Shriners Burn Center after being scalded by hot coffee

Toddler taken to Shriners Burn Center after being scalded by hot coffee

April 20, 2023

HARWICH – Harwich rescuers responded to an urgent care center in town sometime after 9 AM Thursday. According to reports, a toddler suffered burns from hot coffee. The victim was transported to the Shriners Childrens Hospital in Boston. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 