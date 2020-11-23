Severe weather warnings that were issued for parts of Cape Cod Monday

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1209 PM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EST

FOR NORTHEASTERN BARNSTABLE COUNTY…

At 1207 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eastham, or 8

miles north of Brewster, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. At 12 PM a weatherflow mesonet weather

station in West Dennis on Cape Cod reported a wind gusts to

61 mph!

IMPACT…Expect damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include…

Brewster, Harwich, Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet and Truro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1158 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts…

* Until 1230 PM EST.

* At 1157 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dennis, or

near Brewster, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include…

Barnstable, Brewster, Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Orleans, Eastham,

Wellfleet and Truro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Tornado Warning

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1140 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FOR EAST

CENTRAL DUKES AND SOUTHEASTERN BARNSTABLE COUNTIES…

At 1136 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 8 miles south of Barnstable, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. At 1132 AM in Edgartown MA on

Marthas Vineyard a gusts to 45 mph was reported by

Skywarn spotter.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near…

Yarmouth around 1140 AM EST.

Dennis and Harwich around 1145 AM EST.

Brewster around 1150 AM EST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Hyannis.

Tornado Warning

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1123 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Northeastern Dukes County in southeastern Massachusetts…

Southeastern Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts…

* Until noon EST.

* At 1122 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a

tornado was located near Edgartown, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Yarmouth and Dennis around 1145 AM EST.

Brewster and Harwich around 1150 AM EST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Hyannis.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.