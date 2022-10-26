Torrential downpours cause street flooding on parts of Cape Cod



CHATHAM – Torrential downpours caused road flooding in parts of Cape Cod Wednesday morning. One vehicle became disabled on Stage Harbor Road in Chatham. in Orleans, police reported deep water at the Route 28/Main Street intersection. Never try to drive through flooded roads. “Turn around don’t drown!” At least one flooded basement was reported in East Orleans as well. Nearly 2.5 inches of rain have been reported in Chatham.

From NWS Boston: Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

928 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

…Heavy rainfall will impact portions of Barnstable County through 1030 AM EDT…

At 927 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers with heavy rain moving across Cape Cod.

HAZARD…Minor flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor nuisance flooding of typically flood prone areas.

Locations impacted include…

Barnstable, Falmouth, Brewster, Provincetown, Yarmouth, Sandwich, Bourne, Dennis, Mashpee, Harwich, Chatham, Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet, Truro and Hyannis.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams.