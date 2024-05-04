WELLFLEET – A Touch-A-Truck event will be held at the Wellfleet Drive-In at 51 Route 6 on Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM. There will be fire trucks, police cars, construction trucks, emergency vehicles and more. Officials are looking forward to seeing everyone and have some fun surprises planned – maybe even a helicopter landing (weather permitting)! Touch-A-Truck is free to attend but they hope you’ll bring along a donation or some non-perishables for the Wellfleet Food Pantry. The event is sponsored by the Wellfleet Police Association and the Eastham Police Union.
Touch a truck event being held on Sunday at the Wellfleet Drive-In
May 4, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
