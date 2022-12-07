Town of Eastham holds Emergency Management Exercise



EASTHAM – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Town of Eastham held an Emergency Management Exercise at the Eastham Public Library. The event, which was organized by the Eastham Police, Fire, and DPW Departments, consisted of a mock winter storm scenario including snow, winds, flooding and power outages. Eastham staff walked through a simulated response and discussed how each department could contribute resources to help improve and navigate the emergency situation. “The key to successfully managing any emergency response and offering our residents the best possible services during time of need is preparation and planning,” stated Eastham Police Chief Adam Bohannon. Approximately 40 Town of Eastham staff members participated in the drill including Town Management and Select Board Members. “The level of participation by town staff and elected officials shows how dedicated this town is to taking care of its residents during times of need,” said Chief Bohannon. “It was very humbling to see how many staff members attended and were eager to participate.”

The exercise was led by John Kondratowicz, retired U.S. Coast Guard and current Town of Chatham Emergency Management Director along with Chip Reilly, Emergency Preparedness Director at Barnstable County. The intent of exercise was to identify strengths and weaknesses in the Eastham Emergency Management Plan. “We think there are many things that we do well, but we are always looking for ways to improve and become more efficient,” stated Chief Bohannon.

Over the coming weeks, Eastham Police, Fire, and DPW will debrief from the exercise and plot a path forward. “The goal is to meet every need that our residents have during an emergency situation, and to return the Town of Eastham to normal as quickly as possible.” stated Chief Bohannon.



Media release and photos furnished by Eastham Police