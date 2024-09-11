You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tractor-trailer, car collide at East Rotary in Bourne

Tractor-trailer, car collide at East Rotary in Bourne

September 11, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A tractor-trailer and a car collided at the East Rotary in Bourne around 9:30 AM Wednesday. Two people were evaluated for injuries that did not appear to be serious. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

