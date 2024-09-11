BOURNE – A tractor-trailer and a car collided at the East Rotary in Bourne around 9:30 AM Wednesday. Two people were evaluated for injuries that did not appear to be serious. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Tractor-trailer, car collide at East Rotary in Bourne
September 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Human Case Of West Nile Virus Reported In Barnstable
- Wage Dispute Between Visiting Nurses And Cape Cod Healthcare Concludes With Contract Agreement
- Barnstable County Commissioners Call On Governor Healey To Stop Proposed Machine Gun Range
- Broadband on Cape Needs Work, says New Commission Assessment
- PICS: Shark Season Only Just Beginning, Say Experts
- Dredging Operations Starting This Week In Bourne
- Rabies Vaccine Baits To Be Aerially Distributed Today
- Barnstable Fire Department And St. Mary’s Team Up For Sixteenth 9/11 Day Of Remembrance
- SouthCoast Eager to Get Started on Offshore Development
- Third WNV-Positive Mosquito Found in Falmouth
- Bourne Police recover vehicle stolen from Barnstable
- After Repealing Ban, Bourne Taking Applications To Run Marijuana Businesses
- Barnstable County Bond Rating Improves