Tractor-trailer catches fire in Barnstable

February 13, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BARNSTABLE – A tractor-trailer caught fire in Barnstable around 9:15 PM Thursday evening. The fire was reported at Sun Island Delivery off Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Attucks Lane. Officials blocked northbound traffic on Route 132 due to apparatus and hoses in the road. No injuries were reported. The fire was reportedly confined an unattached cab. Further details were not immediately available.

