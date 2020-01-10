BOURNE – The cab of a tractor-trailer caught fire on Route 6 in Bourne shortly before 3:30 PM. The incident happened eastbound between exits 1C and 2. The cab was gutted but firefighters kept the flames from spreading to the trailer which was reportedly empty. No injuries were reported. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area.
Tractor-trailer fire slows traffic in Bourne
January 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US Blames Iran for Ukrainian Jetliner Downing, Pledges Probe
- US Adds 145,000 Jobs; Unemployment Holds at 3.5%
- Concrete Placed on Railroad Tracks on Cape Cod
- Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Awards $53K in Grant Funding
- Xiarhos to Kickoff State Rep Campaign Next Month
- Joe Kennedy to Campaign on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard
- Brewster Examining Options for New Community Center, School Consolidation
- MA Health Connector Representatives to Visit Hyannis
- Mass. Maritime Sea Term 2020 to Begin Saturday
- Mashpee Selectmen Discuss Santuit Pond Water Issues
- Cape Leaders Announce Real Estate Transfer Fee Coalition
- Cape’s Congressman Supports Measure to Restrain Trump’s Actions on Iran
- Are Steroids Right For Arthritis Pain?