Tractor-trailer fire slows traffic in Bourne

January 10, 2020

BOURNE – The cab of a tractor-trailer caught fire on Route 6 in Bourne shortly before 3:30 PM. The incident happened eastbound between exits 1C and 2. The cab was gutted but firefighters kept the flames from spreading to the trailer which was reportedly empty. No injuries were reported. Traffic was heavily backed up  in the area.

